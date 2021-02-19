Lagos side, Vandrezzer FC, have conducted Coronavirus tests for their players ahead of this weekend’s Nigeria National League, NNL, match at home.

Led by team manager, Fatai Olayinka, and Assistant Coach, Alfred Madaki, all the players and members of staff took part in the tested.

Vandrezzer take on Nilayo FC of Abeokuta in an NNL match day two fixture at the Agege Stadium on Saturday.

By National League rules teams are mandated to carry out regular corona virus tests at least once a month

Like elsewhere in the world where sport is going on Nigeria Football League matches are holding without fans and under strict corona virus safety protocol.