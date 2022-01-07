US wanrs Nigerian Govt, says use of Super Tucano must comply with Int’l norms

The United States government has warned the Nigerian government that the use of the Super Tucano must comply with international norms as articulated in the United Nations Charter.The warning is coming at a time the Nigerian air force is preparing to deploy the fighter jet to the frontline in the north west and north central after the federal government officially designated bandits in the region as terrorists.

But NAF says there is nothing to worry about as it assures civilians of their safety ahead of the deployment against bandits.

The US while advising Nigeria said the Federal Government should not deploy the aircraft in operations that encroach on traditional law enforcement role which is under police authority.

The Press Attaché, US Embassy, Jeanne Clark in her statement said the US government was, however, pleased that the Nigerian Air Force had used the A-29 Super Tucanos successfully against Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province.