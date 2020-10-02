The threat by the United States of America to issue a visa ban to politicians alleged to be involved in electoral malpractices is now seen as an attempt that threatens the sovereignty of Nigeria.

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, whose administration earlier wrote a protest letter to the US government, says an election already ratified by the highest court in the country should not become the business of a foreign country that claims to be interested in partnering to strengthen democracy across the world.

Governor Bello has also promised to implement a new welfare package that will further alleviate the hardship caused by the covid-19 pandemic.