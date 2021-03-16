United States of America and British government have pledged to support Nigeria in the fight against drug trafficking and illicit drugs in country.

Officials of the two countries made this known at the handing over of a boat to the chairman National drug law enforcement agency Brigadier-General Buba Marwa Rtd by the British government today in Lagos.

According to them, the agency needs all the support they can get in the drive to rid the country of illicit drugs.

In his response, Brigadier-General Buba Marwa Rtd said the boat would further strengthen the Maritime unite of the agency.