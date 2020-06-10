The United States Senate on Tuesday voted unanimously to confirm Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. as the 22nd Air Force chief of staff. According to the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force for Public Affairs, the vote was 98-0. Brown, a decorated pilot, will become the first African American in history to lead a branch of the U.S. military.

“My decision to appoint @usairforce General Charles Brown as the USA’s first-ever African American military service chief has now been approved by the Senate,” President Donald Trump tweeted.

“A historic day for America! Excited to work even more closely with Gen. Brown, who is a Patriot and Great Leader!”

Brown currently serves as the U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander and the air component commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii. The U.S. Pacific Air Forces is responsible for Air Force activities in a command that supports more than 46,000 Airmen serving principally in Japan, South Korea, Hawaii, Alaska and Guam.

“It is an absolute privilege for Sharene and I to represent our Airmen and families and we remain committed to serving them each day with the unwavering support that will ensure we remain the greatest Air Force in the world,” Brown said in March.

Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett congratulated Brown on his confirmation and highlighted the important role he will play leading the Air Force into the future. Brown will replace Gen. David L. Goldfein on Aug. 6 at a swearing-in ceremony.