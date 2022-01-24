US orders families of embassy staff out of Ukraine amid fears of Russian invasion

The State Department has ordered all American workers at the US Embassy in Ukraine to leave the country, citing increased fears of a Russian invasion.

In response to the “increasing threat from Russia,” Britain’s Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that it was evacuating some workers and their families from its embassy.

The embassy itself will remain open for “critical work,” according to the statement.

The State Department warned dependents of officials at the US Embassy in Kyiv that they must leave the country. It further stated that non-essential embassy personnel could be allowed to depart Ukraine at the expense of the government.

The decision occurred amid escalating tensions over Russia’s military buildup along Ukraine’s border, which were not alleviated during Friday’s discussions in Geneva between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to State Department officials, the embassy in Kyiv will remain open and the notification does not constitute an evacuation. According to officials, the decision had been in the works for some time and does not reflect a shift in US support for Ukraine.

The State Department issued a statement in response to recent rumors that Russia was considering major military action against Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry, on the other hand, has accused NATO countries of using disinformation to inflame tensions around Ukraine.

The US Embassy said in a statement that “military action by Russia might come at any time.” Officials “will not be able to remove American individuals in such a crisis, therefore U.S. citizens now present in Ukraine should plan accordingly.” the statement continued.

The State Department added: “The security conditions, particularly along Ukraine’s borders, in Russia-occupied Crimea, and in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine, are unpredictable and can deteriorate with little notice”.