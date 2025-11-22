Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has announced her resignation from the U.S. House of Representatives, marking a dramatic culmination of her ongoing conflict with President Donald Trump and factions within the Republican Party. In a statement Friday night, Greene cited her opposition to ...

In a statement Friday night, Greene cited her opposition to party leadership over healthcare and other domestic priorities during the country’s longest government shutdown.

She criticised Republicans for failing to pass legislation aimed at protecting Americans from “outrageous overpriced and unaffordable health insurance policies” and decried the “political drama” that prevented Congress from addressing urgent national issues.

Greene, who has been a vocal critic of House Speaker Mike Johnson, accused leadership of sidelining bills supported by the majority of lawmakers: “The Speaker never brings them to the floor for a vote,” she said.

She also highlighted her role in pushing for high-profile actions, including the impeachment of the Biden administration’s Secretary of Homeland Security and efforts to defund USAID while serving as DOGE Subcommittee Chair.

The congresswoman underscored her long-standing support for Trump, claiming she fought harder than most Republicans to secure his election.

In recent weeks, however, she openly criticised the president for prioritising foreign policy over domestic issues and joined three fellow House Republicans in voting with Democrats to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein—a move that drew sharp condemnation from Trump and his supporters.

Trump responded by labeling Greene a “traitor,” a “ranting lunatic,” and a “disgrace” to the party, also mocking her name on social media.

Georgia GOP Chairman Josh McKoon acknowledged Greene’s resignation, calling her “a tireless fighter” for conservative values and grassroots causes. In a post on X, he affirmed that the party will work to ensure her 14th District seat is filled by another strong conservative through an upcoming special election, while praising Greene’s legacy as a bold voice within the Republican Party.