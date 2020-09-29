In just a few hours the two contenders for the White House , the incumbent Donald Trump and former Vice President joe Biden will Hold their first Debate.

America is indeed counting down to the November election which will hold in exactly thirty four days .

Two issues will Dominate the debate – the state of the presidents finances where he is alleged to be indebted to the tune of over four hundred and twenty million dollars ,the recent revelation that president Donald Trump did not pay federal taxes between ten and fifteen years and when he did , it was as little as seven hundred and fifty dollars ,

Members of the Democratic Party is asking hard questions like who does the president owe and what are the security implications of his indebtedness .

Another issue that will be central to this first debate is the Corona virus pandemic and the Trump administrations response. By next week at least two hundred and twenty thousand Americans would have died and a leading member of the task force on COVID nineteen doctor Anthony Fauci said the mortality rate would have Dounbled before an effective vaccine is found.

Advertisement

As the candidates continue to court supporters and win over new converts , the campaign rhetoric is striking. President trump says former Vice President Biden is not qualified for the Job and the democratic challenger fires back saying he does not understand duty and honour.