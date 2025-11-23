United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has affirmed a commitment to partner with Nigeria in tackling the heightened insecurity plaguing the nation. According to a statement released by the office of the Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs, Hegseth made the assertion while recei...

United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has affirmed a commitment to partner with Nigeria in tackling the heightened insecurity plaguing the nation.

According to a statement released by the office of the Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs, Hegseth made the assertion while receiving the a Nigeria delegation at the Pentagon led by National Security Advisor, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

The statement reads, “The Office of the Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs has released an official readout following a high-level engagement between the United States and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“On November 20, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth received Nigeria’s security delegation at the Pentagon, led by the National Security Advisor, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation to curb violence against Christians in Nigeria and intensifying joint efforts against jihadist terrorist organizations operating in West Africa.”

It added, “Secretary Hegseth stressed the urgency for Nigeria to demonstrate strong, sustained actions to halt attacks on Christian communities. He reaffirmed the Department of War’s commitment to partnering closely with Nigeria—through collaborative strategies and coordinated operations—to deter and degrade terrorist groups posing threats to regional stability and U.S. national security.”

“The meeting reaffirmed the shared resolve of both nations to deepen security cooperation and advance peace and stability across West Africa,” it concluded.