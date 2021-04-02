The US Capitol is on lockdown with law enforcement responding to reports of a shooting and that an individual had rammed a vehicle into two law enforcement officers.

The US capitol is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along (Constitution) Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital,” USCP said in a tweet Friday.

Advertisement

An initial alert from USCP warned of an “external security threat” at the Capitol and an announcement made over the PA system at the complex told everyone to stay indoors and away from windows.

CNN’s Lauren Fox reports seeing ambulances and a helicopter outside the building. One person was seen on a stretcher.

DC Fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo said the department is responding to a reported shooting at the north barricade of the Capitol and there are indications they will be transporting patients.