The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has directed Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and all Commissioners of Police to ensure officers and men of the Force are ruthless with criminals.

Adamu speaking in his Easter message, said high visibility patrols should be carried out along the highways, motor parks, train stations, airports, worship centers, banks and other financial institutions.

He also challenged them to take adequate measures to provide peaceful, crime-free and enabling environment for religious, cultural and other socio-economic activities to thrive.

A statement on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba said: “Commissioners of Police and their supervising AIGs have been directed to ensure proper supervision of the men assigned for these assignments.

*They must be professional and courteous to law abiding citizens but firm and ruthless to criminals.

Advertisement

“To this effect, the IGP Monitoring Unit and X-Squad have been given marching orders to monitor and police activities of police officers policing the highways to ensure respect for the rights of citizens and operational conformity with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and Rules of Engagement (RoE) of the Force”.

While felicitating with Nigerians and the Christians on commemoration of the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the IGP called on citizens to continue to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies by providing timely information that would help in the prevention and detection of crime.

Adamu assured Nigerians the Police will continue to do all within its powers to provide safety and security for Nigerians.