The Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives and his Ghanaian counterpart have agreed to strengthen parliamentary relations.

This is with a view to finding lasting solutions to challenges such as the trade dispute involving some Nigerian traders in Ghana.

Femi Gbajabiamila and Albert Bagbin made the declaration during a zoom meeting on Friday.

Femi Gbajabiamila told the newly elected Ghananian Speaker that the two countries were like siblings and should continue to explore the avenue of parliamentary diplomacy in addressing shared challenges.

The Nigerian Speaker also introduced the project he initiated with five other African Speakers, namely the Conference of Speakers of African Parliaments (CoSAP), saying that last year they worked together to advocate debt relief.

He further stated that this year, African Speakers and Heads of Parliaments were expected to gather in Abuja to explore how they could work better together to tackle collective challenges.

While congratulating the Ghanaian Speaker for his success at the recently contested polls, Femi Gbajabiamila said while he worked very closely with the predecessor, he looked forward to doing the same with Albert Bagbin in continuation of the age-old tradition of solidarity between both nations.

On his part, Albert Bagbin welcomed the idea of having a better relationship with the Nigerian Parliament and expressed the readiness to reciprocate the Nigerian Speaker’s visit so that they would discuss issues.