Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Tinubu, has said it would be diplomatically unacceptable for the United States to undertake any military operation in Nigeria without the express consent of the Federal Government.

In an interview with the BBC World Service, Bwala reaffirmed that Nigeria is a sovereign state, insisting that any foreign participation in its security affairs must be grounded in mutual agreement and full respect for the nation’s territorial integrity.

His remarks follow recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, who on Friday classified Nigeria as a “country of particular concern (CPC)” over alleged persecution of Christians.

Trump warned that Nigeria must “move fast” to curb insecurity or risk losing U.S. assistance, adding that he could deploy America’s “department of war” against terrorist groups he claims are targeting Christians in the country.

Bwala, however, downplayed the interpretation of Trump’s remarks, suggesting that the comments may have been misunderstood. He expressed optimism that any diplomatic misgivings would be resolved when Presidents Tinubu and Trump meet in the coming days.

He also commended Trump for previously approving arms sales to Nigeria during his first term in office—a move he described as one made “in good faith.”

Dismissing allegations of a Christian genocide in Nigeria, Bwala explained that the country’s insecurity problem affects people of all faiths and regions equally, stressing that the government remains committed to addressing the situation comprehensively.

“We are grateful to President Donald Trump because during his first term, he used executive powers to approve arms sales that helped Nigeria fight insurgency,” Bwala said. “In his second term, he has shown renewed interest in combating Boko Haram, which we welcome, but such efforts must be based on reliable, data-driven assessments—not isolated reports or social media content.”

Responding to Trump’s suggestion of direct US military action, Bwala insisted that such an operation would only be acceptable if done jointly with the Nigerian government.

“If it is a joint action with Nigeria, that is fine,” he said. “But diplomatically, it is wrong to invade a sovereign country without collaboration—especially one that is your partner in combating insecurity.

“Such unilateral intervention only occurs when there is intelligence suggesting the government itself is complicit in fuelling a crisis. That is certainly not the case in Nigeria.”