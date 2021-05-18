The Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria, Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard is in Sokoto to further strengthened ties between the United States and Sokoto government .

According to Diplomat, the US government have specific interest in the area of health, Education and Security and have committed a lot of resources in improving this areas.

She says the visit is deliberate and aim to expand the collaboration particularly in area of education and health

According to her the US agency, USAID have committed about one hundred and twenty two million dollars in the health sector of Sokoto state since 2015.