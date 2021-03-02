Nigeria on Tuesday took delivery of the first batch of Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccines to help in the fight against deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

It was received by the country’s minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire and other members of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19.

Nigeria becomes the second African country to receive the vaccines, coming after Ghana.

The 3.92 million #COVID19 vaccine doses from COVAX arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport at about 11:45am.

Although it was billed to arrive in the country at 11am, the delay was attributed to flight issues.