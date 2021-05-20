Governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s genuine intention to move the country forward informed his decision to join the All Progressives Congress.

He stated this on Thursday after he was formally received into the party by the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee and governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni.

He said it is imperatives for all Nigerians to join hands with the President to move the country forward and ensure that the 2023 election is free from all worries that international community holds.

He added that it is not about party, but character and integrity, stating that every governor must support the President at this trying time to ensure the country triumphs above the current challenges.