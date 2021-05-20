As part of its first cohort of Tertiary Education Grants Scheme, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has provided a N1 billion grant to the University of Maiduguri for the development of a Centre for Innovation and Product Development at the UNIMAID Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development (UM-CEED) Complex.

This was announced during the presentation of the grant award by ASR Africa to the University management in Maiduguri.

Aliyu Idi Hong, who spoke on behalf of Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of ASR Africa and BUA Group, said that the ASR Africa Initiative had already started disbursing its tertiary education grants to the six universities in its first cohort, with the University of Maiduguri being the third to gain after Ahmadu Bello University and University of Ibadan.

He also stated that the project initiation process for the University’s Centre for Innovation and Product Creation, as well as the development of shared accountability processes to direct grant usage, would begin immediately.

Professor Aliyu Shugaba, Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, praised the Initiative’s Founder, Abdul Samad Rabiu, for his consistent contribution to social good and philanthropy in his remarks. The Vice-Chancellor also praised ASR Africa’s work in various communities across Africa and expressed gratitude to the philanthropist for the grant. He also told the representatives that the University’s administration, staff, and students will be eternally grateful to ASR Africa for their generosity.

The University of Maiduguri is one of six Nigerian universities in the first cohort to receive a one-billion-naira donation from the ASR Africa Initiative’s Tertiary Education Grants Scheme.