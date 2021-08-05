The men of the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army, have arrested two suspected fake policemen for allegedly trafficking 50 bags of cannabis sativa also known as Indian hemp.

The suspects, were said to have been arrested at Isua Military Checkpoint in Akoko South-East Local Government Area of Ondo State on Monday, on their way to Abuja to allegedly deliver the illegal products.

Parading the suspects at the Owena Barracks, Akure, the state capital, on Thursday, the Provost of the brigade, Major Emontimi Cleopas said the suspects were arrested on transit from Owo to Abuja in a white Toyota Sienna bus loaded with the marijuana.

Similarly, Major Cleopas also disclosed that the men of the brigade, deployed on internal security operations in the state at Omotosho military checkpoint along Benin – Ore expressway intercepted two vehicles with 82 bags of Indian hemp on July 19, 2021 at about 4am, heading towards Lagos.

The army boss later handed over the suspects and the bags of the drugs to the state command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further investigations and necessary actions.

While receiving the suspects, the Deputy Commander, of the Ondo NDLEA, Mr Ibrahim Adam commended the army for the arrest , saying necessary action would be taken on the matter.