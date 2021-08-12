Troops of Operation Safe Haven currently carrying out operations against bandits in Kaduna state have rescued two kidnap victims in Kirti village in Jema’a and Mariri village in Lere local government areas.

One of them was abandoned by the bandits in Goza, Mariri village on siting the troops. The rescued victims have been reunited with their families.

This was made known on Thursday by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan who also revealed that eleven hostages escaped from bandits’ camps at the outskirts of Sabon Birni town in Igabi local government area.

Among them are five children between the ages of Seven and ten.

According to Mr Aruwan, ongoing security operations in the state has dislodged many of the bandits camps, leaving them in disarray and enabling the escape of the hostages being held there.

He said checks revealed that the eleven hostages were among those kidnapped along the Kaduna-Zaria highway who were traveling from Maiduguri to Ilorin.

The escapees were recovered by the troops and have since been reunited with their families.

Receiving the reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his satisfaction with the developments, praising the military’s efforts and onslaught on bandit hideouts across the state.

He also commended the swift response of the troops to rescue the kidnapped citizens in Jema’a and Lere LGAs.

The Governor sent his prayers and best wishes to all the former hostages as they rejoined their families.