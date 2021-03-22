The early morning inferno that razed the Katsina Central Market has been put out by the combined efforts of fire fighters and other first responders.

The fire incident which started early on Monday morning was later put out by the men of the fire service and other emergency responders.

It is estimated that hundreds of shops on the main lane of the market and a bank have been affected.

Hundreds of youths are seen around the market assisting to evacuate items from other shops.

The source of the fire is yet to be identified and a information about casualties as well.

The market is the only international market around where a lot of trading takes place.