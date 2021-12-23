Updated: Three dead as gas truck crushes vehicles, motorcycles in Ibadan

Not less than three persons have been confirmed dead after a truck laden with gas rammed into some vehicles and persons under the popular Mokola bridge in Ibadan.

TVC News learnt that the articulated vehicle crushed the persons after its lost control as a result of brake failure.

While confirming the number of casualties, the General Manager of Oyo State Road Transport Management Agency, Ayoade Adeoye said three persons out of the four rescued persons have lost their lives.

He said the persons involved were mostly motorcyclists, adding that only one of the affected persons survived the incident and has been taken to hospital for intensive care.