Updated: President Buhari inaugurates projects in Maiduguri, UNIMAID

Presidential jet conveying President Muhammadu Buhari has just landed at the Maiduguri Airforce Base.

The president is welcomed at the airport by a delegation of the Borno State Government and University of Maiduguri, whose projects he will both commission.

From the airport, the president is expected at the Palace of the Shehu of Borno, as part of normal presidential protocols for such visits.

Afterwards, he is expected to commission three projects of the state government, which include a flyover at Ngomboru Market, the Maiduguri – Muna Expressway and a mega school at Kusari, all in Maiduguri.

This is the second time the president is visiting Maiduguri in the year 2021.