Taraba state police command says it has arrested some suspects in connection to abduction and the killing of chairman of Ardo-kola local government area of Taraba, Salihu Dovo.

The Police Public Relations Officer of Taraba Command, DSP David Misal, said the local government chairman was abducted from his Jalingo residence noting that his nephew Timothy Aminu who made attempt to obstruct his abduction was gunned down by the kidnappers

He explained that the kidnappers forced themselves to the deceased’s residence located at the Sabon-Gari area of Jalingo about 1am on Sunday, shooting sporadically for over 30 minutes before abducting the council chairman.

Mr. Misal said the council chairman was dragged by the gunmen, who headed towards the River Lamurde, the border between Jalingo and Ardo-Kola local government areas.

The PPRO, added that local vigilantes and police trailed the gunmen, who shot the victim on noticing they could not escape with him.

Advertisement

His corpse was dumped in Nahuta village across the river Lamurde boundary between Ardo-Kola and Jalingo council areas.

The police spokesman said arrests have been made over the incident.

The remains of the Mr. Dovo his nephew have been deposited at Federal Medical Centre Mortuary Jalingo.