The Management of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, (AAUA) has postponed the examination scheduled to begin on January 25.

The University acting Registrar, Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa in a statement on Saturday night after the incident, also disclosed that the school main gate would be shut indefinitely to guide against incessant accident at the main gate.

Saturday’s accident claimed lives of students and traders in the university community.

The statement noted that the management received with great shock the news of an accident involving a trailer. The truck driver lost control due to break failure.

Meanwhile, as a temporary measure, Management has directed that the main gate should be closed with immediate effect. Staff and students are therefore requested to make use of the following:

Advertisement

Sports Center gate

Guest House gate

Eastern gate