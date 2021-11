Emergency responders have recovered five bodies under the rubble after a 21-storey building collapsed in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

While some persons are still trapped, four persons: three males and a female were rescued on Monday.

Rescue operations are still ongoing.

One the victims, Mayowa Sunday was recued by emergency responders around 11pm on Monday

Meanwhile, relatives of victims were angered by the arrival of LASEMA director General and faulted the ‘slow’ pace of search and rescue operation.