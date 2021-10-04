Breaking News

UPDATED: Resident doctors suspend 63-day-old strike

UPDATED: Resident doctors suspend 63-day-old strike UPDATED: Resident doctors suspend 63-day-old strike

The National Association Resident Doctors has announced the suspension of its 63-day old strike with a view to reappraise government’s efforts on demands in six weeks.

The association hinted that the strike may resume after six weeks if no meaningful progress is made

NARD President, Godiya Ishaya, announced the suspension at a news conference in Abuja.

ALSO READ: NARD suspends 63-day-old strike

He said though issues leading to the industrial action were yet to be resolved by the Federal government, the Association took the decision to honour President Muhammadu Buhari. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other notable Nigerians who have now intervened.

He however warned that the Association may resume the suspended strike if nothing meaningful is achieved in six weeks.

The Association appealed to the government to appreciate the sacrifice of its members and meet their demands.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Awori indigenes appeal for creation of zone

TVCN
Feb 5, 2017

Notable sons and daughters of Awori land and Isheri have called on the Ogun State governor, Senator…

Gunmen abduct construction workers in Ondo

TVCN
Apr 21, 2021

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped some construction workers rehabilitating Ikaram to Akunnu Akoko road of…

Shagari: Buhari directs flags to fly at half mast for 3 days

TVCN
Dec 29, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that flags should fly at half-mast in military and para-military…

PMB reacts to allegations of corruption against EFCC, NDDC

TVCN
Jul 31, 2020

For the first time, President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to allegations of (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

Resident Doctors in FMC Gusau Join Strike, Says, No Going Back Until Demands Are Met

02 Apr 2021 4.04 pm

Resident Doctors at the Federal Medical…

Continue reading

FG, resident doctors’ meeting ends in deadlock

16 Jun 2020 8.49 pm

The meeting between the federal government…

Continue reading
Minister-Health-Professor-Isaac-Adewole -TVC

Adewole directs Hospital heads to fill striking Resident doctors’ vacuum

05 Sep 2017 12.20 pm

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Isaac…

Continue reading