UPDATED: Resident doctors suspend 63-day-old strike

The National Association Resident Doctors has announced the suspension of its 63-day old strike with a view to reappraise government’s efforts on demands in six weeks.

The association hinted that the strike may resume after six weeks if no meaningful progress is made

NARD President, Godiya Ishaya, announced the suspension at a news conference in Abuja.

He said though issues leading to the industrial action were yet to be resolved by the Federal government, the Association took the decision to honour President Muhammadu Buhari. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other notable Nigerians who have now intervened.

He however warned that the Association may resume the suspended strike if nothing meaningful is achieved in six weeks.

The Association appealed to the government to appreciate the sacrifice of its members and meet their demands.