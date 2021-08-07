The Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has reunited an abducted Chibok girl with her mother.

The brief ceremony took place at the Borno State Government House on Saturday evening.

The Chibok girl identified as Ruth Ngladar Pogu returned with her husband via the Federal Government’s Operation Safe Corridor.

Governor Zulum said this was made possible by a collaboration between the state government and the Nigerian Army and sister agencies.

The Borno state government said it believes non kinetic approach is key to the rescue of abductees and ending the conflict.

Advertisement

The Chairman of the Chibok Parents Association confirmed Yakubu Nkeki confirmed the girl as one of the missing students.

The mother of the girl who is seeing her daughter for the first time in seven years says she is grateful to God and the government for making it possible for her return.

Ruth now a Muslim, appeared in a purple coloured Hijab holding on to her two kids- a boy and a girl.

The boy is about three years old while his baby sister cannot be more than a year old.