National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole has appealed to all warring members of the National Working committee to embrace dialogue and peace.

This is coming after the party’s series of crisis, where some members filed a lawsuit against the national chairman Adams Oshiomhole,.restraining him from performing his duties.

The meeting ended at about 5:30pm.

Oshiomhole who presided over the meeting, acknowledged the challenges within the system.

These, he said were not strange, considering the fact that they were coming from different backgrounds, but were bonded by a shared vision of building a party that is pro- people.

He called on every member of the party to re-examine themselves, put on their thinking caps and come up with ways to strengthen the party

Assuring the members that the National Working committee is not divided, Mr Oshiomhole urged members to find time to generate ideas that would help the government in governance.