The 12-man Presidential Task Force Committee for the control of coronavirus in the country has held its inaugural meeting in Abuja.
The taskforce was inaugurated to enable federal government deepens her multi-sectoral and inter governmental approach to the nation’s response.
The responsibility of the taskforce include to strengthen the national response strategy particularly in the area of testing, containment and management of civid-19.
At the end of the meeting, the committee arrived at the following:
- Ban all public and civil servants from all forms of travelling out of the country for any form of activities till further notice.
- Adviced citizens to cancel or postpone any form of travel abroad especially to countries with high risk of the disease.
- Everyone returning to Nigeria from any country should self isolate themselves.
- Travellers from high risk countries will be monitored by the authorities for 14days