The 12-man Presidential Task Force Committee for the control of coronavirus in the country has held its inaugural meeting in Abuja.

The taskforce was inaugurated to enable federal government deepens her multi-sectoral and inter governmental approach to the nation’s response.

The responsibility of the taskforce include to strengthen the national response strategy particularly in the area of testing, containment and management of civid-19.

At the end of the meeting, the committee arrived at the following: