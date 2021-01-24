The management of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko has directed that the University be closed with immediate effect until further notice.

The management advised all students to vacate the campus latest by 6pm today, Sunday 24th January, 2021.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Acting Registrar of the Institution, Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa

This action followed mounting tension over Saturday’s accident that led to the death of many students of the institution .

Students of the institution had taken to the streets of to protest the killing of their colleagues in the accident.