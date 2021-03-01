Nigeria’s former minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has resumed as the Director General of the World Trade Oerganisation.

Ngozi now becomes the first woman and also African to lead the Switzerland-based institution.

Her appointment came after the WTO had a special general council meeting on Monday, Feberuary 15.

US President Joe Biden strongly swung behind her candidacy shortly after the only other remaining contender, South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee, pulled out.

DG @NOIweala addresses the General Council after officially taking office to thank members for the confidence members placed in her. "I'll bring all my knowledge, passion, experience and persistence to the task at hand, reforming the organization and achieving results," she says.

Okonjo-Iweala, 66, served as her country’s first female finance and foreign minister and has a 25-year career behind her as a development economist at the World Bank.

Okonjo-Iweala, who also serves on Twitter’s board of directors, as chair of the GAVI vaccine alliance and as a special envoy for the World Health Organization’s Covid-19 fight, saw her candidacy get a boost when the EU threw its weight behind her.

Happening now: Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala @NOIweala takes the floor at a WTO meeting for the first time as Director-General. She attends the General Council:

Even before the Covid-19 crisis hit, the WTO was already grappling with stalled trade talks and struggling to curb tensions between the United States and China.

The global trade body has also faced relentless attacks from Washington, which has crippled the WTO dispute settlement appeal system and threatened to leave the organization altogether.