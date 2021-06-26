The exercise to elect the party flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party in the November 6th Anambra Governorship poll, has begun at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Center Awka.

The 229 super delegates are currently being screened by the Governor Samuel Ortom led PDP primary committee.

Three aspirants have so far pulled out of the exercise on grounds of alleged irregularities while the others are on ground to proof their strength.

The PDP National Working Committee had earlier cleared 16 aspirants to participate in the exercise, now remaining 13 aspirants who are currently struggling to clinch the party’s ticket.