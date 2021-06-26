The wife of the Zamfara state Governor Aisha Bello Matawalle has applauded the role of widows in rising Godly offspring in the society

She says, many widows are faced with challenges ranging from sexual abuse, stigmatization among others

Aisha Bello Matawalle stated this at a seminar aimed at strengthening widows especially in their quest to meeting the need of their families

The Zamfara First Lady insist that widows confront a variety of obstacles in the society.

” I encourage widows to put in their best in raising morally upright children that will place their families on a better social-economic pedestal” Aisha Matawalle said.

“Many Widows in the process of finding food for their children and themselves, they often face sexual violence and social stigmatization”

“This seminar is organized for widows as an avenue to bond with them and identify challenges as well as solutions to their plights” She added

Equally, the wife of the Governor enrolled sixty five widows in the state Health insurance scheme to enable the widows and their children access free medical Healthcare.

“As we are all aware, the present administration in Zamfara is up and doing with regards to the issue of women. We will continue to identify those who need support and extend hands of love to them. Aisha Matawalle reiterated.

She noted that it is necessary to come together and raise awareness on the plight of widows, as well as finding possible solutions to some of their need

Speakers at the event stressed the need for government at all level to recognize the importance and role of widows in the society

They described the efforts of the wife of Zamfara state Governor Aisha Bello Matawalle as worthy of emulation by other Governor’s wives

They appeal for widows to find strength, in their times of distress and explore many financial opportunities to meet up with some of the major challenges they are faced with.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary Ministry for Women and Children Affairs, Halima Muhammad Bungudu and the Zamfara PDP women leader, Aisha Waziri expressed gratitude to the First Lady, for the socio economic support given to the widows which according to them will go a long way in reducing some of the problems the widows are passing through.

Cash and other valuable items were distributed to the widows.

The theme of the program is “Better lives for widows: challenges and Identifying key remedies to eliminate Vulnerability and dependence for widows.”