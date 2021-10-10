Updated: NUPENG suspends planned nationwide tanker drivers’ strike

The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers says it has suspended a planned countrywide strike by tanker drivers.

The National Chairman of Petroleum Tanker Drivers, Salimon Oladiti, disclosed this in a phone interview with TVC News.

He said the union was in a meeting with the management of the NNPC where the decision to suspend the strike was taken.

The labour leader said another meeting between both parties is scheduled for Tuesday.

NUPENG had announced that its Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) would commence strike tomorrow, Monday over the poor condition of the country’s highways, among other concerns.