Breaking News

Updated: NUPENG suspends planned nationwide tanker drivers’ strike

Latest news about NUPENG strike

The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers says it has suspended a planned countrywide strike by tanker drivers.

The National Chairman of Petroleum Tanker Drivers, Salimon Oladiti, disclosed this in a phone interview with TVC News.

He said the union was in a meeting with the management of the NNPC where the decision to suspend the strike was taken.

The labour leader said another meeting between both parties is scheduled for Tuesday.

NUPENG had announced that its Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) would commence strike tomorrow, Monday over the poor condition of the country’s highways, among other concerns.

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Herder injures farmer in Igangan, Oyo State

TVCN
Apr 3, 2021

A retired principal Ojedokun Modede was on Friday hacked by suspected herders in Igangan, Ibarapa North…

Eagles camp opens Monday for Algeria clash

TVCN
Oct 29, 2016

[caption id="attachment_7250" align="alignleft" width="300"] Super Eagles[/caption] Super Eagles will…

Bayelsa governor charges new NSCDC boss on professionalism

TVCN
Aug 6, 2018

Bayelsa state governor, Seriake Dickson has charged the new commandant of the Nigerian Security And…

Lagos discharges 16 Covid-19 patients including foreigners

TVCN
Apr 15, 2020

The Lagos state government has discharged 16 Covid-19 patients including (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

Ongoing strike has recorded some gains – ASUP

23 Apr 2021 11.03 am

Polytechnic teachers in Nigeria have said…

Continue reading

Minimum Wage: United Labour Congress pulls out of planned strike

15 Oct 2019 3.42 pm

The United Labour Congress has pulled out…

Continue reading

FG, Labour to meet at 7pm today

27 Sep 2020 5.41 pm

The Federal Government will at 7pm today…

Continue reading