The death toll in the 21 storey building that collapsed in the Ikoyi area of Lagos has risen ten.

So far, 9 victims have been rescued from the site of the building.

Out of the nine survivors, six are presently at the emergency ward of the Lagos General Hospital, Odan, while the remaining 3 were given first aid treatment and discharged on the site yesterday.

TVC News crew was told that 5 victims were however brought into the facility dead, on Monday.