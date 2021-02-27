The 27 students, three staff members and 12 members of their family from Kagara who were rescued from their abductors in the early hours of Saturday have arrived the Niger State Government House, Minna.
The victims were abducted after the attack on the Kagara school in the early hours of last week Wednesday.
They are set to meet with the governor, Abubakar Bello as at the time of filing this report.
#KagaraAbductees arrive Niger State Government House, Minna. https://t.co/rSu4kxQJYO pic.twitter.com/alEpLrUXR0
— TVC News (@tvcnewsng) February 27, 2021