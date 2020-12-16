Respite has finally come for residents of Magboro as the gas pipeline leakage which earlier led to vehicle and human traffic along the Lagos/ Ibadan expressway has been brought under control.

Emergency responders who swiftly moved to the scene have successfully turned off the source of the gas supply and efforts are underway to repair the ruptured pipeline.

However, supply of LPG into Lagos which was earlier shut down will commence immediately repairs are concluded on the ruptured pipeline.

Advertisement

Meanwhile the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company has mobilized specialists to commence repair work on the ruptured pipeline.

It is also considering actions against Julius Berger Construction to serve as a deterrent as the incident according to it is the second caused by the company.

Men of the fire service are however still at the scene to forestall any emergency.