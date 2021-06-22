At least four tankers have been destroyed in the tanker explosion that occurred at Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

According to emergency responders on ground, five trucks and two cars were also involved while two persons were confirmed dead.

TVC News gathered that the incident occurred when a trailer conveying goods fell on the highway, leading gridlock and a tanker laden with petroleum products, in the hold up suddenly burst into flames affecting 7 other trucks and 2 cars.

A release signed by the Spokesperson of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi indicates that it took the joint efforts of men of TRACE, FRSC, POLICE, NSCDC and the FIRE SERVICE to prevent further spread of the fire.

He advised motorists to take alternative route until the situation is brought under control.

Advertisement

“Vehicles moving inbound Lagos from Ibadan are advised to go through Saapade-Ode/Remo-Iperu-Sagamu to relink Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“While those going to Ibadan are advised to go through Sagamu-Iperu-Ode/Remo-Saapade to relink Lagos-Ibadan expressway,” the statement said.