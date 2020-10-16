After spending hours trying to resolve the lingering strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of University, there seems to be no truce reached at the moment.

This is because the Academic Staff Union of Universities on Thursday refused to endorse the resolutions put up by the government team at the end of an eight-hour long meeting between both parties.

ASUU leadership insists it will take the resolutions to its members and get their go ahead to either append its signature or decline.

The meeting is to reconvene next Wednesday when ASUU would have gotten the direction of its members on the conclusion at the Thursday meeting.

Among issues discussed at the resumed negotiation table are the IPPIS, UTAS, Visitation Panels to Universities, payment of Earned Academic Allowance, funding for revitalisation of public universities, Salary shortfalls and withheld salaries.

While government said it was carrying out a technical test on ASUU’s developed accounting system, it appealed to the union to allow its members enrol on the IPPIS and promised to migrate them to UTAS once all needed tests may have been completed, but ASUU declined.