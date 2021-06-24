Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the sexual offences court in Ikeja has heard the bail application of Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka alias Baba Ijesha.

Earlier in the day, he pleaded not guilty to a six count charge of allegedly assaulting one minor, brought against him by the Lagos State government.

Baba Ijesha’s counsel, Babatunde Ogala (SAN) argued that bail be granted in the most liberal terms, insisting that bail is a constitutional right which has he has been deprived of since his arrest in April.

He added that the actor has been wrongly accused and is been tried on basis of suspicion. According to the lawyer, the defendant should be given adequate time to prepare for his trial and access to his lawyer.

He also confirmed that sureties are present to stand for the accused, including lawyers and his colleagues.

But in her response, the director of public prosecution representing the state , urged the court to deny bail.

Olayinka Adeyemi said the nature of the offences are grave, one of which is sexual assault which carries a life imprisonment.

She adds that the court to be cautious in granting bail as the alleged offences are now rampant. She also alleged that the defendant could jump bail as he is a popular personality and could interfere with the evidence.