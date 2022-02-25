Updated: Court set to sentence Kidnapped kingpin, Evans, two accomplices

A verdict on sentencing of kidnapped kingpin, Evans and two accomplices is slated to be delivered in an hour’s time after the court heard arguments by counsel for the state government and the defendants on whether to commit them to custodial sentencing.

Evans was represented by one H.O. Ajibola while the permanent secretary and solicitor general of the Lagos state judiciary, Titilayo Shittabey led the team representing the state government.

They had been on trial since August 2017 before Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Lagos State High Court at Ikeja.

The defendants were charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy to commit felony and for the kidnap of Donatus Dunu, who is the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on Feb. 14, 2017, and collecting 223,000 Euros as ransom from his family.

The defendants who were earlier charged under Sections 411 and 271(3) Criminal Law Cap C17 Laws of Lagos State 2015 are now being charged Section 2(1) of the Kidnapping Prohibition Law, No 13, Laws of Lagos State 2017.

Contrary to earlier viral online reports, this is the first judgment to be delivered out of the five kidnapping cases involving Evans in the high courts of Lagos State.

The court arrived at its findings after analyzing various evidence presented by all sides including statements of the defendants, their confessional statements during police interrogation as well as evidence of the kidnap victim, and his family members who paid the ransom.