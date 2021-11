A fuel laden tanker has exploded causing a large fire around Agodi area of Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

The articulated vehicle was said to have lost control while on motion as the driver tried to control it from running into coming persons and vehicles.

TVC News also learnt that not less than two vehicles were affected as no casualty has yet been recorded.

The Oyo state fire service has been able to put off the inferno as the time of filling this report.