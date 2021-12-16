Updated: Amotekun parades 22 for robbery, kidnaping in Ondo

Ondo State Security Network otherwise known as Amotekun Corps has paraded 22 suspects who are members of different criminal syndicates.

A member of kidnap syndicate, Igbekele Abiodun, was among the gang that stormed a church at Edo Lodge area of Oke-Ijebu, Akure, the state capital, on Wednesday evening abducting four women including a 5-month-old sucking baby.

Addressing newsmen at the headquarters of the formation, the Commander, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye said Igbekele was identified by one of the victims who was stripped and her gown was worn by the suspect.

He explained that the victims, among who was a 78-year-old woman, who is the founder of the church, disclosed that it was Igbekele who first entered the church asking all the worshippers to lie down before his gang entered.

The commander assured that other members of the gang, especially the ring leaders, would be apprehended as his men were already on his trail.

Another syndicate arrested specialised in snatching smart phones on motorbikes at night.

Mr. Adeleye revealed that the syndicate had buyers of the stolen phones who pay them on delivery.

He explained that his officials were able to arrest them at Oke-Ogba/ Agagu Road axis while operating.

“We tracked six members of the syndicate and arrested them. They already have customers. I-phone 12 was sold for N100, 000.

“We arrested some of the buyers who have huge number of stolen phones in stock,” the commander said.

Following the ban on use of unpermitted tainted glass, unregistered vehicles and restriction of motorbike from 6am to 6pm, no fewer than 350 motorbikes and vehicles have been impounded by Amotekun.

The Amotekun commander said the operation, which is being carried out in collaboration with officials of NSCDC and Police, would last till January 2022.

Two other suspects who were transporting cannabis sativa(Indian hemp) were also apprehended by the Corps.

Adeleye said the suspects would be handed over to National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA) for investigation and prosecution