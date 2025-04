President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has arrived at the Vatican ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐จ๐ฉ๐ž ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ข๐ฌโ€™ ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ.

He arrived with other members of the federal governmentโ€™s delegation.

Senator Akpabio is leading a high-level five-member delegation sent by President Bola Tinubu to represent Nigeria at the funeral rites of the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

