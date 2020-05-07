The federal government has successfully repatriated the first batch of Nigerians abroad since countries shut their airspace as a measure to contain the covid-19.

More than two hundred of them arrived Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos from Dubai on Wednesday on an Emirates Airline flight.

They were scheduled to arrive Nigeria at 3pm, but had to return to Dubai, because Mrs Kafayat Amusan went into labour and was delivered of a baby Boy inflight.



While the necessary precautions were taken, all passengers had to line up in line with the social distancing rule to get their luggage.

All passengers were in high spirits on their return back on home soil.



Though journalists were not granted permission to interview them, it was gathered that they will be taken to a hotel, where they will be isolated for 14 days.

For now, the fight against Covid-19 has disrupted world economies, as it has now become the norm for country’s to evacuate their citizens from other nations.