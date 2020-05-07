Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has commended the Publisher of ThisDay, Newspaper for donating 320-bed Isolation centre in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Mr Gbajabiamila made the commendation when he and the chairmen of the House committees on Health and a few other colleagues, inspected the facility on Wednesday.

The delegation wass taken round the facility, which is almost ready for use. It is expected to accommodate 320 patients with all needed facilities, and is fully air conditioned with standby generators.



Speaker Gbajabiamila is confident the nation will win the war against the corona virus health crisis

The Federal Ministry of Health and other social partners believe the battle to end the infection in Nigeria must be jointly undertaken by all citizens.

The popular Dome was donated by the Publisher of ThisDay Newspaper as his contribution to helping to fight this cause.