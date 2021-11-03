Breaking News

Updated: 21 dead in Lagos 21-Storey building collapse

21 dead in Lagos 21-Storey building collapse

Rescue operations have continued at the site of the building collapse as more bodies are being recovered less than 72 house after a high rise building collapsed in Ikoyi.

2 more bodies were brought out from the rubble this morning and were taken to the mainland hospital morgue in Yaba.

The death toll have now risen to 21, while 9 have been so far.

Out of the nine survivors, six are presently at the emergency ward of the Lagos General Hospital, Odan, while the remaining 3 were given first aid treatment and discharged on the site on Tuesday.

