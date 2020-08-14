Special forces deployed to keep the peace in the southern senatorial district of Kaduna state have resumed for operations in the area.

They are one hundred and fifteen soldiers and three officers, cutting across the armed forces namely the army, navy and air force. They are to team up with other security personnel to ensure lasting peace returns there.

The personnel are taking directives at a detachment of Operation Safe Haven, Sector 7 in Kafanchan, which will be their base.

The deployment is a move by the Defense headquarters.