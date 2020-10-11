Six bodies have been recovered from the three-storey building under construction that collapsed at 62, Odo street, Obalende, Lagos Island.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency which confirmed the development said the bodies have been handed over to the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU).

According to LASEMA, the cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, but efforts are presently ongoing by responders to safe the lives of others who might be under the rubbles.

LASEMA added that as at 17:40hrs, a total of eight persons (all males) have been rescued and are being attended to at the hospital by LASEMA Paramedics for further medical attention at Lagos Island General hospital.