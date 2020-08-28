Two persons lost their lives on Friday when a helicopter crashed into a building on Salvation Road, in the Opebi area of Lagos State.

The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said two people died, adding that one person had been admitted into the Intensive Care Unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

Oke-Osanyintolu said, “The agency received distress calls concerning a privately operated helicopter that crashed into 16A Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja and immediately activated the emergency response plan.